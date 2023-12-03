A call is going out for people to have their say on the council’s budget for 2024-25.

Like all other councils in Wales, the authority continues to face significant budget pressures – especially in light of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The council’s cabinet member for finance, Cllr Alec Cormack, encouraged all those interested in how the council is funded and how it spends its funds to take part in the consultation.

“It’s very important that we hear from as many people in Pembrokeshire as possible,” he said.

“Like other councils, we are once again facing significant budget pressures and understanding community and household priorities is vital in helping us to make the difficult choices necessary in setting the 2024-25 budget.

“We look forward to hearing from you.”

The consultation includes a range of proposals on service changes, fees and charges and council tax.

To find out more and to give your views go to: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/budget-consultation-2024-25 The closing date for responses is Wednesday, January 3, 2024.