A Pembrokeshire man has admitted harassing another man by constantly contacting him and demanding money, as well as threatening to smash through his door and causing damage to a door frame at his property.
Tobias Powell of Howarth Close Milford Haven, appeared in front of magistrates in Llanelli on Friday, December 1.
He admitted harassment without violence, by persistently contacting another man between July 25 and November 14 this year and demanding money.
On September 4 this year, he went to the other man’s property in Monkton and threatened to smash through the door.
Then 12 days later, on September 26, he criminally damaged a door frame at the man’s property, causing damage valued at less than £5,000.
Powell, 24, admitted harassment without violence, threatening to damage or destroy property and causing criminal damage.
He was remanded on bail until later this month, when he will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court.
In the meantime, Powell must keep a daily, electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. He is forbidden from contacting, directly or indirectly, three named people and must not enter Monkton at all.
In addition, he is to live and sleep each night at his Howarth Close address.
Powell is due to be sentenced on December 19.
