Tenby Round Table’s Santa Run attracted hundreds of rummers both young and old and also a few canine Clauses.

The three-kilometre fun run set off from St Mary’s Church at midday travelling through the streets of Tenby, down High Street, through the harbour and along north Walk..

There was also a route for younger Santas.

Entry included a Santa suit and a finishers medal with all other money generated going to good causes.