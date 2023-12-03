A sea of soggy Santas took to the streets of a Pembrokeshire resort toady to help raise money for local good causes.
Tenby Round Table’s Santa Run attracted hundreds of rummers both young and old and also a few canine Clauses.
The three-kilometre fun run set off from St Mary’s Church at midday travelling through the streets of Tenby, down High Street, through the harbour and along north Walk..
There was also a route for younger Santas.
Entry included a Santa suit and a finishers medal with all other money generated going to good causes.
