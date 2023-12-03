The fourth Welsh Restaurant Awards, presented by Oceanic Events, celebrate the diverse range of restaurants and fine dining establishments that Wales has to offer.

Following the voting process where the public considered everything from quality to service and ambiance, the finest restaurants and dining establishments in Wales were shortlisted in various categories with the winners being announced on the November 27.

These were the Pembrokeshire winners: Hotel Restaurant of the Year went to Madtom Seafood Cafe Bar & Guest Rooms in Narberth.

This restaurant and guesthouse at 5 Market Square offers dishes made with fresh and locally available ingredients and actively changes its menu, sometimes daily, to take advantage of the freshly caught fish and seafood on offer in Pembrokeshire.

Head chef Tom Hunt creates innovative and exciting food, including meat, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Mediterranean Restaurant of the Year and Seafood Restaurant of the Year was awarded to The Stone Crab in Saundersfoot.

The restaurant boasts ‘seafood excellency’ with a menu featuring Carmarthenshire mussels, Saundersfoot brown crab and lobster and some mouthwatering seafood platters.

Romantic Restaurant of the Year was won by the Wolfscastle Country Hotel.

The hotel offers two dining spaces, the Stirling Brasserie and The newly refurbished Allt yr Afon Restaurant.

The brasserie offers contemporary dishes for all tastes in a warm modern atmosphere and is perfect for every occasion. The popular brasserie menu and cream teas are served all day.

The newly refurbished Allt yr Afon Restaurant offers a relaxed fine dining experience with refined two rosette food in a classy timeless décor.

Allt yr Afon is led by Head chef Sebastian Smith with a focus on creating delicious dishes using the highest quality ingredients.

Tenby’s Indie Burger which offers huge burgers with names like the Bloody Mary, The Blue Flamer and Jack Friday, was awarded highly commended in the Burger Restaurant of the Year category.

“After a difficult few years for the restaurant industry, these prestigious awards recognise the dedication and perseverance of those restaurants that work towards providing their customers with a quality dining experience,” said a spokesperson for the awards.

“This was another amazing opportunity for us to showcase the absolute best of the Welsh restaurant sector.

“These awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.

"We want to congratulate all of our winners and our highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”