Police have confirmed that a man has died following yesterday’s incident at South Parade, Tenby.

Police and paramedics attended the resort at around 8.30am on Sunday, December 3. Officers closed South Parade from the war memorial junction towards the Five Arches.

Wales Air Ambulance's Dafen-based crew were also tasked to the incident, arriving on the scene at 9.06am. A spokesperson said that air ambulance involvement concluded at 12.02pm.

The road reopened at 10.15am.

A police spokesperson confirmed today that a man had died at the scene after becoming unwell while in a car.

“Police attended at George Street, Tenby on Sunday morning, December 3 2023, following reports a man had been taken ill while travelling in a vehicle,” said the spokesperson.

“Sadly the man died at the scene.”

The spokesperson added that the man’s next of kin, has been advised.