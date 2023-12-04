Police have confirmed that a man has died following yesterday’s incident at South Parade, Tenby.
Police and paramedics attended the resort at around 8.30am on Sunday, December 3. Officers closed South Parade from the war memorial junction towards the Five Arches.
Wales Air Ambulance's Dafen-based crew were also tasked to the incident, arriving on the scene at 9.06am. A spokesperson said that air ambulance involvement concluded at 12.02pm.
The road reopened at 10.15am.
A police spokesperson confirmed today that a man had died at the scene after becoming unwell while in a car.
“Police attended at George Street, Tenby on Sunday morning, December 3 2023, following reports a man had been taken ill while travelling in a vehicle,” said the spokesperson.
“Sadly the man died at the scene.”
The spokesperson added that the man’s next of kin, has been advised.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here