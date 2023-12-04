Police and paramedics attended the resort at around 8.30am on Sunday, December 3. Officers closed South Parade from the war memorial junction towards the Five Arches.

Wales Air Ambulance's Dafen-based crew were also tasked to the incident, arriving on the scene at 9.06am. A spokesperson said that air ambulance involvement concluded at 12.02pm.

The road reopened at 10.15am.

A police spokesperson confirmed today that a man had died at the scene after becoming unwell while in a car.

“Police attended at George Street, Tenby on Sunday morning, December 3 2023, following reports a man had been taken ill while travelling in a vehicle,” said the spokesperson.

“Sadly the man died at the scene.”

The spokesperson added that the man’s next of kin, has been advised.