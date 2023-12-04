14 Ashmoor Gardens in Houghton is on the market with Country Living Group with a guide price of £495,000.

This new build, detached property in a quiet village location has three reception rooms, including an open plan family room, four bedrooms, two ensuite and a large central bathroom.

Externally there are good-sized gardens, parking, and a detached garage.

In the peaceful village location of Houghton, this individually designed new build property would make a perfect family home in the heart of Pembrokeshire, says Country Living Group.

“Offering lavish accommodation over two floors, this beautifully designed and executed property offers a comfortable and practical living space for any buyer,” say the agents.

To request further information on Ashmoor Gardens, contact james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or phone either 01437 616101 or 07969 241845.