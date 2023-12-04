Take a look inside this stunning Pembrokeshire pad, billed as ‘the best value for money home available on the market’.
14 Ashmoor Gardens in Houghton is on the market with Country Living Group with a guide price of £495,000.
This new build, detached property in a quiet village location has three reception rooms, including an open plan family room, four bedrooms, two ensuite and a large central bathroom.
Externally there are good-sized gardens, parking, and a detached garage.
In the peaceful village location of Houghton, this individually designed new build property would make a perfect family home in the heart of Pembrokeshire, says Country Living Group.
“Offering lavish accommodation over two floors, this beautifully designed and executed property offers a comfortable and practical living space for any buyer,” say the agents.
To request further information on Ashmoor Gardens, contact james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or phone either 01437 616101 or 07969 241845.
