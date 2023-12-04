Robert Ward of Jury Lane, Haverfordwest, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life; arson reckless as to whether life is endangered; two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of affray.

It is understood that the allegations relate to an incident in Haverfordwest on October 21.

Ward, 56, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link from prison today, Monday, December 4.

Defence solicitor Mr Thomas said that he believed psychologist's reports were necessary to deal with Ward’s mental health at the time of the alleged offence and his current mental health.

This would include expert opinion on Ward’s fitness to follow a trail.

Judge His Honour Geraint Walter KC ordered that a psychiatrist’s report be prepared by January 22 next year.

“There is a fitness issue and ability to understand goes with that,” he said.

Judge Walters set the next pre-trial hearing for January 26 next year, to review the medical evidence.

He also set a provisional trial date for April 2 next year for a trial lasting for three days.