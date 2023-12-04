Cllr Maehrlein is continuing to call for the removal of bays on Bath House Road leading up to the Pendre Junction – a move she believes would ease traffic congestion.

Cllr Maehrlein told colleagues that presence of the bays on that stretch was causing access problems for Cardigan firefighters responding to call-outs from their nearby station.

In a separate move, she said she was meeting with representatives from the Parking Eye company, who manage cameras outside Coleg Ceredigion, in an attempt to iron out ‘some issues’ since the scheme’s installation.

Back in September the Tivyside revealed how motorists were at risk of receiving a £100 notice following the introduction of the system at the college car park.

Motorists are only permitted to park there between 7pm and 7am, as the car park is used by college students and staff during daytime hours.

But it has now emerged that many are being caught out during holiday periods and at weekends when they know the college is not open.

These include parents taking their children to the nearby leisure centre and football pitch for evening training sessions and weekend matches.

*Cardigan’s Bath House will be among other council-operated pay and display car parks at Fairfield, Greenfield Square, Gloster Row, Mwldan, and Quay Street where there will be no charges on December 9, 16, and 23.