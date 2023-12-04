Dozens of local people took part in the Gaza Protest held in Cardigan on Saturday.

The event was held following the end of the ceasefire in the Israel/Palestine conflict.

The temporary truce ended on Friday. The week-long ceasefire allowed hostages being held in Gaza to be released, along with Palestinian prisoners who had been incarcerated in Israel.

Minutes after the ceasefire had ended Israel restarted combat operations in the Gaza Strip, blaming Hamas for breaking the ceasefire.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, described the breakdown of the truce as ‘deeply disappointing’ and said he hoped that the Qatar-facilitated process could be resumed.

“We want all hostages released, and in this initial phase all women and children should be freed,” he said.

“I’ve said before that the number of civilian casualties and the scale of suffering has been far too high, so the return of hostilities is concerning to us all.”

The breakdown of the ceasefire led to protests all around the UK with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) arranging a country-wide “day of action” to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Ceasefire rallies and vigils took place in places such as London, Cardiff, Hull and Coventry.

In Cardigan peaceful protestors gathered at a number of locations in the town throughout the day.

They carried signs with doves, Palestinian flags and urged motorists to ‘beep for Gaza’ as well as banners demanding an immediate ceasefire.