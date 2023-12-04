They are part of a group of 295 former rugby union players who are suing World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and England’s Rugby Football Union for allegedly failing to put reasonable measures in place to protect the health and safety of players.

It comes after many of the former players involved were diagnosed with neurological injuries including early onset dementia, motor neuron disease and potentially chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

A number of them – such as former players Adam Hughes, Alix Popham

The list of players was revealed on Friday, December 1 after a hearing at London’s High Court where judge Jeremy Cook ruled the former players will have to wait until 2024 for their application to put in a group litigation order (GLO) that would allow the individual lawsuits to be managed together.

The claimants range from the age of 22 to 80 in the list that was published by law firm Rylands Garth who is handling the cases.

76 players from Wales are amongst those named in the lawsuit, including a number of high-profile internationals.

The players from Wales are:

Adam Palfrey

Alix Popham

Andrew Coombs

Andrew Lamerton

Andrew Millward

Carl Hamans

Carwyn Jones

Craig Hawkins

Dafydd James

David Llewellyn

David Maddocks

Derwyn Jones

Emyr Lewis

Gareth Cull

Gareth Owen

Gareth Price

Gareth Williams

Gavin Evans

Gavin Thomas

Geraint Thomas

Hal Luscombe

Hywel Jenkins

Ian Gough

Ian Jones

James Griffiths

Jamie Ringer

Jamie Robinson

Jonathan Ross Coombs

Lenny Woodward

Lou Reed

Lyndon Bateman

Mark Perego

Matthew Dwyer

Matthew Pewtner

Michael Hook

Michael Powell

Nigel Bezani

Paul Clapham

Paul Pook

Paul Smithson

Rhys Gill

Rhys James

Rhys Thomas

Robson Blake

Rory Pitman

Rory Watts-Jones

Ryan Jones

Saul Nelson

Simon Gardiner

Stephen Winn

Deian Thomas

Glen Webbe

Mike Watkins

Non Evans

Paul Ringer

Sean Gilbertson

Shaun Gustard

Trefor Evans

Brendan Lyons

Christopher Stevens

Colin Charvis

Darren Morris

David Bishop

Gavin Henson

Ian Greenslade

Joseph Grabham

Joshua Rhys James

Leighton Jones

Lewis Rawlins

Matthew Jones

Morgan Stoddart

Nathan Strong

Scott Hicks

Wayne Booth

They join a raft of other players including former Scotland international Sean Lamont, and former England internationals Steve Thompson and Phil Vickery.

A joint statement from World Rugby, the WRU and the RFU after the hearing read: “Whilst today’s case management hearing was necessarily about legal process, we must not forget about the people and players at the heart of this case.

“Legal action prevents us reaching out to support the players involved, many of whom are named publicly for the first time today.

“But we want them to know that we care deeply about their struggles, that we are listening and that they are members of the rugby family.

“The court’s ruling for the second time that the claimants’ solicitors must provide information previously asked for is a positive step.

“Despite the court’s order from June 2023 the court noted that there was a ‘gaping hole’ in the evidence provided by the claimants’ legal team.

“The further delay to the case is regrettable and the players’ lawyers seemingly prioritising media coverage over meeting their legal obligations, is challenging for all concerned – not least the players themselves. Player welfare is rugby’s top priority and will continue to be our top priority.”