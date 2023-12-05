Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board – has used donations to fund simulation equipment for critical care units across the health board’s three counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

This equipment is used to enhance staff knowledge and skills, allowing staff to recreate emergency situations using manikins, replica medications and devices that simulate emergency situations.

It allows the multi-disciplinary critical care team to practice how to provide the most effective care when treating a patient who is deteriorating and needs a quick response to ensure airway, breathing and cardiovascular support is provided in a timely manner.

Sandra Miles, lead practice educator for ITU, said: “We are incredibly grateful that charitable donations have allowed us to purchase this fantastic equipment.

“Staff training and development is vitally important to service delivery, especially given the changing and evolving nature of critical care.

“The simulation equipment really helps when delivering training, ensuring skills are up-to-date and improving service delivery, staff motivation and morale.”