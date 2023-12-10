The promoters, Old Hat Productions, with help from the members of St Giles Church, worked tirelessly to ensure a good attendance and the efficient running of the evening.

The compere, Reverend Geoffrey Eynon, amused the audience with his humorous anecdotes.

Both the Cantabile choir and soloist Owain Jenkins thrilled the audience with superb performances.

The St Giles congregation thanked all those involved in organising this event the individuals and local business sponsors, those who donated generous raffle prizes and Letterston Memorial Hall for accommodating the evening.