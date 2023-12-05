The master and the clerk, Ian Jones, installed Edward Harries as a new burgess in recognition of his long and outstanding service to the local community.

Mr Harries is a founder member and past chairman of the local diabetes group, formed in 1981, and for the last ten years he has served as its president.

This year he received the Alan Nabarro Award in recognition of having been a member of the group for over 50 years. He has been a deacon (now termed an elder) at Tabernacle United Reformed Church in Pembroke since 1966 and, as member of the church renovation team, has been instrumental in the development of the Tabernacle Garden and the Pembroke Story.

Mr Harries has received a Pembroke Town Council Community Award for his voluntary work and has been one of the council’s mace bearers for the past 17 years.

At the meeting the annual accounts were presented and accepted. It was agreed that a donation of £250 be made to Homeless Pembrokeshire.