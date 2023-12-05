Pete Monaghan and Maggie Brown are exhibiting at The Tower Room, Oriel y Parc Visitor Centre, St Davids, until Monday, January 8.

This exhibition shows the artists’ recent work around Trefin, Abercastle and Porthgain, along with their prize-winning entries from the Basalt & Dune/Trefin Museum open art competition.

Maggie has recently been announced winner in the Wales Contemporary 2023 competition. She is a Letterston based expressionist painter who paints the wild beauty of the Pembrokeshire landscape.

Pete is an Aberystwyth based artist specialising in Welsh vernacular architecture,

The artists won joint first prize, which was to hold an exhibition at Oriel y Parc in St Davids in 2023.

Pete and Maggie have expanded the original theme by working around Trefin and the area of Abercastle and Porthgain to produce paintings of landscape, seascape and architecture.

A selection of the work by other prize winners will also be shown.

Trefin Museum is a former chapel in Trefin which features a permanent collection and annual summer shows celebrating the history, art and coastal life of Trefin and its surroundings.

Basalt & Dune, the art gallery/homestore in St Davids, staged the open competition in association with the museum The task was to capture and recreate the spirit, atmosphere, interior or exterior of the former Baptist chapel using any media on paper (apart from acrylic or oil paints).

There were 92 entries by artists, visitors and local schoolchildren. All the artworks have been included in a book published about the competition, copies available from www.basaltdune.co.uk.