The A478 near Pen y Cwm was closed n both directions after the crash which saw a van collide with a hedgerow, ending up on its side.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were all sent to the scene and the road was closed for some time.

Firefighters from Haverfordwest and St Davids were in attendance.

“At 2.21pm on Saturday, December 2, the Haverfordwest and St David’s crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident on Newgale Hill, Newgale,” said a fire service spokesperson.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one van. “The van had collided with hedgerow and was on its side, the vehicle’s one occupant was safely out of the vehicle before the arrival of crews. Crews made the vehicle and the scene safe and assisted police personnel with road clearance.”

Fire crews left the scene at 3.33pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that paramedics were also tasked to the incident: "We were called on Saturday, December 2, at approximately 2:46pm, to reports of a road traffic collision near Newgale hill, Haverfordwest,” she said.

“We sent one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit to the scene, however no further treatment was required.”