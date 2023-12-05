- South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan.
- The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him.
- A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers.
- Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols whilst the incident is ongoing.
- Police are asking people to avoid the area.
- The woman was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
