Aberfan: Armed police hunt for suspect after woman stabbed

South Wales Police
Emergency
By Sam Portillo

  • South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan.
  • The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find him.
  • A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers.
  • Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols whilst the incident is ongoing.
  • Police are asking people to avoid the area.
  • The woman was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

