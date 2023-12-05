Live

Aberfan: Police arrest Merthyr man, 28, after stabbing

South Wales Police
Emergency
By Sam Portillo

  • South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan.
  • The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
  • South Wales Police have confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Merthyr on suspicion of attempted murder.
  • He is currently in police custody.

