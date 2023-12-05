Police are investigating an alleged affray that happened in a Pembrokeshire pub over the weekend.
Officers say that the incident happened at 11.44pm on Saturday, December 2, at Pembroke Dock’s Market Tavern pub.
Anybody with information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 – quoting Reference 23001220044 PC 1269.
The force can also be contacted at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.
Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.
