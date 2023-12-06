Haverfordwest played host to Haver Food Fest’s Christmas food and drink fair on Saturday, December 2.

During the event which ran from 10am to 3pm, the town’s streets were lined with food and drink stalls for visitors to take a look at and enjoy the locally produced treats. Some of the items on show included Welsh cakes, cakes, pies, rum, mulled cider, cheese and much more.

There was also a number of hot food stalls.

People of all ages turned out to enjoy the event, which also saw entertainment from local choral groups and a visit from Santa and his elves. The elves and the mascots were also out collecting donations.

Stallholders got into the festive spirit (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

Santa made a visit! (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

Festive songs were performed by choirs (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

The fair attracted people of all ages. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)

There was a range of products on offer. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith)