A PEMBROKESHIRE town got into the festive spirit recently with a Christmas food and drink fair.
Haverfordwest played host to Haver Food Fest’s Christmas food and drink fair on Saturday, December 2.
During the event which ran from 10am to 3pm, the town’s streets were lined with food and drink stalls for visitors to take a look at and enjoy the locally produced treats. Some of the items on show included Welsh cakes, cakes, pies, rum, mulled cider, cheese and much more.
There was also a number of hot food stalls.
People of all ages turned out to enjoy the event, which also saw entertainment from local choral groups and a visit from Santa and his elves. The elves and the mascots were also out collecting donations.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here