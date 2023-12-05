Armed police are searching for a male suspect after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed in an incident in Moy Road, Aberfan, at around 9.10am on Tuesday.

The woman has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

Schools and a community centre have closed as a precaution.

#UPDATE | South Wales Police were called just before 9.10am this morning with a report that a 29-year-old woman had been stabbed on Moy Road, #Aberfan, #Merthyr.



South Wales Police said: “The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and inquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers.

“Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.

“We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident.

“The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

Up to six schools have gone into lockdown as a result of the stabbing in Aberfan.

The six schools that have confirmed they are in lockdown on advice from police, according to The Independent, are:

Greenfield Special School

Trinity Child & Family Centre

Ysgol Rhyd Y Grug

Ynysowen Nursery School

Afon Taf High School

Abercanaid Community School

Pictures from the scene show a police vehicle blocking access to Moy Road, with the street cordoned off and officers still patrolling the neighbourhood.