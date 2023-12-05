A huge search was sparked on Sunday night when the man went missing from an oil tanker at the Valero oil terminal and his colleagues discovered signs that someone had gone into the water.

Angle lifeboat, port authority pilot boat and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R187 from St Athan were tasked to search for the missing person, along with coastguard rescue teams from Dale and Broad Haven, shortly before 10pm on Sunday.

Both boats as well as Angle lifeboat’s Y boat searched the waterway extensively, using used search lights, image intensifiers and FLIR thermal imaging equipment to help them search.

He search was called off in the early hours of Monday Morning. However Angle lifeboat was launched again just after 10am on Monday to search again for the man. Again nothing was found.

This evening police and the coastguard confirmed that the man was located ashore, safe and well yesterday afternoon.

He was then arrested on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant and handed over to the Border Force.

“Police received a report on Sunday evening, December 3rd, that a man had gone overboard from a vessel docked on the Milford Haven waterway,” said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

“The man was located safe and well onshore on Monday afternoon, December 4.

He was arrested on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant and handed over to the Border Force.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard confirmed: “A man reported to have gone into the water at the Valero oil terminal on 3 December was safely located the next day.

“HM Coastguard was alerted at about 9.55pm and sent the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Angle, coastguard rescue teams from Dale and Broad Haven, and the search and rescue helicopter from St Athan.”