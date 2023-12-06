One passer-by filmed the attack on camera, and posted it to social media, reporting that the man was claiming the swan had attacked his child - but he did not appear to have any children with him.

Brandon Ryzy from Caerphilly, who captured the footage, said in a Facebook post he believed the man was “under the influence” and described the incident as “absolutely disgusting”.

In the video, the man can be seen holding the swan by the neck and dragging it along, while the bird flaps its wings in an attempt to get free.

Gwent Police has confirmed enquires are ongoing to trace the man, who was not found when officers attended and searched the scene at 4.20pm on Sunday, December 3.

According to the police, the caller who alerted them to the incident advised the man had released the swan and it “ran back into the water”.

They are advising anyone with information about the attack to call them on 101 and quote reference number 2300411149, or to message their social media channels.

Caerphilly Bird Rescue reposted Mr Ryzy’s pictures on their Facebook, calling it a “horrendous cruelty incident” that made them sick to the stomach.

Although they did later share the video, they originally described it as “too disgusting and upsetting to post”.

They also posted that the body of a swan had been recovered from the moat around the castle, just before 6pm on Monday, December 4, although this has not been officially confirmed.

An RSPCA Cymru spokesperson said: “This is a very distressing video and anyone who has any first-hand information about this incident can contact the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 1234 999 or Gwent Police on 101.

“Swans, their nests and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.”