The shared use coastal path between Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall, Saundersfoot, was closed following Storm Ciaran on November 2 as rock falls followed.

To ensure the safety of the public, the path was closed and the rock face needs to be made safe during the winter period.

Pembrokeshire County Council is organising for a specialist to assess the cliff face above the path and a geotechnical expert needs to review the area to consider how to make the area safe. It is possible that further work needs to take place to stabilise the cliff.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are sorry the path has been closed, but this is necessary on safety grounds. The path remains closed due of the high risk of further unpredictable rock falls.

“We would please ask all users to respect the closure and use the path diversion that is in place.”

The council is anticipating that the path will be closed over Christmas and could be closed for a number of months following the new year.