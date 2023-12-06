POLICE are investigating reports that an outboard motor was stolen from Neyland.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called following the alleged incident at Dale Sailing sometime between Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 23.
The motor is valued at around £800 and is described as blue and grey with a white propellor. It has ‘Tohatsu’ written on the side and the number 8 written on the back.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have CCTV footage which could help their investigation.
Anyone with any information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 23001181972.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
