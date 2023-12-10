The Torch Theatre’s panto Beauty and the Beast takes place this month and earlier in the year a competition was held for Pembrokeshire residents to design Belle’s dress, with the winner seeing their creation brought to life as a twist on Belle’s iconic yellow ballgown.

More than 80 entries were submitted of various dress designs with the winner being chosen as nine-year-old Ioan from Tenby.

Ioan said: “I decided to enter the competition because my mum knows I love art so much. She told me about it and I decided to enter and join in. I thought it would be really cool to see something I had designed on stage. I feel happy, shocked and really excited to see the dress.”

Ioan was inspired by his grandmother and put a lot of time and effort into his design. He said: “First of all I looked at different shapes of dresses on the iPad. I knew that Belle loved books so wanted to make sure they were on the dress. I thought I would change it up a bit and not use yellow like Belle normally wears. I added diamonds to give it more pizazz!”

Tim Howe, the Torch’s senior manager youth and community, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response to our request for help with Belle’s ballgown. We had designs flooding in from across the county and beyond. With so many fantastic entries we were spoiled for choice, and we spent many long hours deciding which one really captured what we wanted for Belle as she attends the Beast’s birthday ball.

“Ioan’s design really impressed us. The colours were really exciting and vivid, they seemed like a perfect match for how Belle would be feeling in that moment.

“He also gave us some fantastic creative challenges with his choice of how things looked – and we like a challenge! I’m so excited to see the final design in all its glory. I know our audiences will love it.”

Ioan’s design will be made into a real ballgown for Belle to wear throughout Beauty and the Beast. It will be made by designer Kevin Jenkins and the wardrobe team.

All of the entries for the competition can be seen at the Joanna Field Gallery at the theatre throughout December.

Beauty and the Beast will be shown at the Torch Theatre from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 31. Tickets are available at www.torchtheatre.co.uk.