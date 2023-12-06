Pembrokeshire County Council has revealed that the unclassified road U6045 will be closed during the day for around four weeks at the start of 2024 to allow for carriageway passing bay improvement works.

The specified road closure is:

· The U6045 Herbranston to Sandy Haven beach road, Herbranston, from a point near the property known as Herbranston Hall, west to a point near the entrance of Sandy Haven beach car park.

The road is a no through road and traffic will be prohibited except for exempted vehicles for the duration of the closure. Access will be maintained where possible but there will be lengthy delays.

The closure will begin on Monday, January 8, 2024 and will last for four weeks between the hours of 8am and 5pm.