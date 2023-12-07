Pembrokeshire County Council has revealed that the class III road C3009 Puncheston to Spittal road will be closed during the day for around two weeks at the start of 2024 to allow for telecom cabling.

The specified road closure is:

The C3009 Puncheston to Spittal road from its junction with the C3011 road leading towards Letterston, north to a point near Martel Bridge.

The closure will begin on Monday, January 8, 2024 and will last for two weeks between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

There is an alternative route in place for traffic which will be via the C3011 and C3132 roads leading towards Henry’s Moat, B4329 Haverfordwest to Eglwyswrw road, C3100 Tufton to Punchestown road and C3009 Spittal to Puncheston road.