Pembrokeshire County Council has revealed that the class III road C3150 Valley Road, Saundersfoot will be closed during the evening for around seven days at the start of 2024 to allow for telecom cabling.

The specified road closure is:

The C3150 Valley Road from its junction with The Fan Road/The Ridgeway, west to its junction with Incline Way.

The closure will begin on Monday, January 8, 2024 and will last for seven evenings.

There is an alternative route in place for traffic which will be via The Fan Road, B4316 Saundersfoot to Pentlepoir road, A478 Kilgetty to Saundersfoot road and Valley Road.