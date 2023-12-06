Emrys Phillips, 74, of Lon Las in Pwll Trap, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 11 last year.

Phillips is alleged to have breached the order in St Clears, where he was accused of being “drunk and abusive” in the street.

He was also accused with criminal damage and breaching the order a second time on November 22. This related to allegations that he destroyed Christmas decorations and garden plants worth around £200 in St Clears.

David Leathley, representing Phillips, told Swansea Crown Court that the defence was “exploring the fitness of Mr Phillips to plead”.

Mr Leathley said that one expert had concluded that Phillips was unfit to enter a plea, and another expert had been instructed to conduct a report on the defendant.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned the hearing until January 19 to allow for the second report to be completed.