Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 3.15pm on December 5 to an incident at Coed-y-Bryn.

A spokesperson for the fire service said a blaze broke out within a section of a large barn, with one Bobcat machine and 70 bales also involved in the fire.

The cattle in the barn were moved to safety, and the bales were removed and left to smoulder in a nearby field.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a barn in Coed-y-Bryn on Wednesday. (Image: MAWW Fire and Rescue)

After the fire was extinguished, the firefighters then dampened down inside the barn.

They left the scene at 7.14pm.

Crews from Newcastle Emlyn, Aberaeron, Llandysul, Tumble and Lampeter attended the blaze, with more than 20 firefighters present at the height of the incident.

Following the incident, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued a reminder on farm fire safety and the safe storage of farm equipment and items.

Farms and properties in rural areas can be remote and isolated, which can lead to longer travel distances, longer response times and access issues for the fire service.

The cattle inside the barn were moved to safety, and the blaze was extinguished by firefighters. (Image: MAWW Fire and Rescue)

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has asked farmers and landowners to plan ahead by:

Ensuring your Farm Fire Risk Assessment is up-to-date

Developing a Fire Box at the property entrance containing details such as location of water supplies, map land, list of livestock and locations of hazardous materials

Avoid storing flammable materials with vehicles or livestock

Considering whether a fire appliance can reach all areas of your property, a standard appliance can weigh more than 12 tonnes so pits and cattle grids can be an issue

The service’s farm liaison officer, Jeremy Turner, works with farmers to protect their property and livestock from the threat of fire.

Mr Turner is available to give free controlled burning advice, farm fire prevention advice and bale temperature testing.

More information on farm fire safety, and the services available to you, can be found at mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/farm-fire-safety