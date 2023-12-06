Eight-year-old Ava was the winner of Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb’s Christmas card competition.

Her picture of a festive puffin beat hundreds of entries from primary schools across the constituency.

The Neyland Community Primary School pupil was presented with a certificate, chocolate gift and a £50 book token for the school to boost its library.

Ava’s picture will feature on the front of Mr Crabb’s printed Christmas cards that will be sent to a number of people and organisations including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was impressed with Ava's drawing. (Image: Office of Stephen Crabb MP)

The Prime Minister was impressed by the drawing after seeing it on paper.

Mr Crabb said: “I was delighted with all the entries to my Christmas card competition – there were some really excellent designs all drawn using coloured pencils and felt-tip pens. There was so much creativity and imagination expressed around the theme of A Pembrokeshire Christmas – some more traditional than others.

“The pictures of the surfing Santa’s that were entered certainly made me smile. It was a tough choice and I’m pleased that I have been able to include both runner-up pictures in the card as well.

“I managed to get a photo with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Ava’s puffin picture earlier this week. He was really impressed by her drawing and he is looking forward to seeing the design turned into a Christmas card which will be delivered over the next few weeks.”

Eight-year-old Clemmie from St Marks VA School earned a runner-up certificate for her picture of St David’s Cathedral and eight-year-old Leon from Hook Community Primary School also earned a runner-up certificate for his picture of Santa’s sleigh with a Pembrokeshire flag. Both will also feature on the card.