Milford Energy Limited (MEL), a sister company of Dragon LNG Limited, is seeking permission for an onshore wind farm and associated equipment, infrastructure and ancillary works at Dragon LNG Meadow, Milford Haven adjacent and to the south of the Waterston Dragon LNG terminal.

It is proposed that the minimum capacity of the development would be 10 megawatts, but could be as high as 12.6-13.5MW, depending on turbine model, with up to three turbines of up to 149.9 metres in height, again depending on the final model selected.

The Dragon liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal provides gas for use by millions of commercial and residential UK consumers, with the capacity to supply up to 10 per cent of the UK’s needs.

Dragon LNG owns the main part of the site where the wind turbines are proposed to be located and will lease the land to MEL.

A supporting statement says the proposal “forms an important part of the carbon reduction strategy for the terminal as the purpose of the proposed wind turbines (together with the existing co-located solar farm) is to provide a direct supply of renewable electricity, primarily to reduce the terminal’s carbon intensity as a key component in Dragon’s ambition to become a Net Zero terminal by 2029”.

The proposed turbines are expected to provide up to 39 per cent of Dragon LNG’s energy needs; any excess electricity generation can be exported to the grid.

A report for members of the county council’s planning committee, meeting on December 5, stated: “This application is one to be determined by Welsh Ministers and not the Local Planning Authority (LPA) due to the relevant threshold enshrined in The Developments of National Significance (Specified Criteria and Prescribed Secondary Consents) (Wales) Regulations 2016 (as amended) being exceeded; in this case the installed generating capacity being greater than 10 megawatts.”

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, meeting on December 5, were recommended to note the contents and conclusions of the adopted Local Impact Report (LIR) associated with the development rather than make a formal decision.

Chair of the committee, Cllr Jacob Williams said the format of application was the first of its type received by the committee, following changes to the council’s constitution.

Previously, such responses to applications of national significance would not come before the committee, members were told.

The application to note the LIR was moved by Cllr Brian Hall and supported by committee members.