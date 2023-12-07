In November, members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet backed a federations between Haverfordwest’s Mary Immaculate Catholic School and Tenby’s St Teilo’s Catholic School, and between Fishguard’s Holy Name Catholic School and Milford Haven’s St Francis Catholic School following a public consultation.

The two federations will now take place from April 8 of next year, with members of the December Cabinet meeting hearing that a single governing body needs to be established for each federation, as the existing governing bodies of the constituent schools will cease to exist from that date.

Members unanimously backed a recommendation that the instruments of government for the federation of Mary Immaculate and St Teilo’s Catholic Primary Schools and the federation of Holy Name and St Francis Catholic Primary Schools be approved.

Cabinet members previously heard the need for federations were due to various headteacher vacancies and a growing inability to recruit, the Diocese of Menevia expressing a wish to consider establishing federations.