The Aloud Charity has opened its audition process for the choir in 2024 to children in school year five and six.

There will be monthly regional rehearsals, residential courses and a programme of events and performances.

Involvement will cost £450 which will go towards all rehearsals, performances, residential courses – including accommodation, food and bus travel – activities during the residential courses, licensed chaperone fees and some merchandise.

There is support available for families who are struggling financially to allow any young person wishing to join Only Kids Aloud is able to.

To apply, visit the online application form at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=jOytWIKjzEuHwEwdXJXtfWITHpy4BlZHmcCN8PPRUxtUQlFPRjNNVVAyWExJMVJGWEQ1TlYyTVdBNCQlQCN0PWcu&web=1&wdLOR=cA12B3E42-9902-4E4F-808E-DC3563905B48 and fill it out before January 7, 2024.

There will then be a live audition and workshop in January in Carmarthen (11th), Aberystwyth (12th), Llandudno (13th) and Cardiff (14th). There is a fee of £25 to attend the audition and participate in a vocal group workshop to give an insight into rehearsals.

Membership of the choir will be confirmed by the end of January 2024.

Anyone who may struggle with the fee for the audition or to find out about the financial assistance should contact oka@thealoudcharity.com.