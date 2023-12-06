A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Aberfan yesterday, Tuesday.
Daniel Mihai Popescu, 28, was arrested following the incident, which saw large parts of the town locked down, and has now been officially charged with attempted murder after the incident in Moy Road.
South Wales Police has confirmed he will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow morning, Thursday, December 7
Police were called to the incident along with other emergency services personnel, were called just before 9.10am.
A 29-year-old woman who was hurt in the incident, has been discharged from hospital.
In an official statement South Wales Police said: "Daniel Mihai Popescu, aged 28, from Merthyr has today, Wednesday December 6, been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr, yesterday morning.
"He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court tomorrow morning, Thursday, December 7, at 10am.
"The 29-year-old woman who was injured during the incident has been discharged from hospital."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article