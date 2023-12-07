THE 3,000 members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club have been taking stunning pictures all across Pembrokeshire.

As we are now into winter, there have been a lot of pictures capturing the picturesque frosty scenes, night-time views, local landmarks such as Carew Castle and St David's Cathedral and wildlife including robins.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Wintry morning in LlangwmWintry morning in Llangwm (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Carew CastleCarew Castle (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Druidstone sunsetDruidstone sunset (Image: Andrew Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Night fishing in DaleNight fishing in Dale (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Frosty leavesFrosty leaves (Image: Richard Neale (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: RobinRobin (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St David's CathedralSt David's Cathedral (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.