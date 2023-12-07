THE 3,000 members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club have been taking stunning pictures all across Pembrokeshire.
As we are now into winter, there have been a lot of pictures capturing the picturesque frosty scenes, night-time views, local landmarks such as Carew Castle and St David's Cathedral and wildlife including robins.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook
