Over the many years I organised the Milford Mercury talent contests, and their subsequent Torch Theatre variety show spin-offs, there's one thing that I quickly learned... Pembrokeshire has an amazing abundance of talent.

Pembroke Dock's Ray Dony, himself no mean performer, and also part of my Torch shows

has sent me this absorbing email.

"Jeff. Over the years you have documented so much about the growth of popular music in Pembs, not only in the W. Telegraph, but also in the Milford Mercury.

With the help of Billy Cole, Mike Day, David Lloyd and Grahame Hughes, and we must mention Paul Evans with the Tenby Observer, we feel that much has been written, and many photos being submitted to tell about the growth of pop music in this part of Wales.

However, a chance remark by Bill Cole about one of his neighbours piqued my interest in a name I had long forgotten.

Back to the mid Sixties, a young lady of tender years fell under the spell of the music of Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Donovan, and Peter, Paul and Mary, and others.

Her name is Isabel Merriman, a long time resident of Reynalton.

Isabel came from a musical family, with her mother playing the piano, her father having a fine sonorous bass voice.

From the age of three Isabel was already showing a talent beyond her years… a musical future beckoned. With a little, part-time job, Isabel raised £5 to buy a guitar, and learning a few chords she could now copy her musical influences.

Now into the Sixties, Isabel continued to hone her musical talents, but now faced the decision, as indeed we all had to face, and that was a choice of career.

In 1969 she decided to train as a teacher, and with a choice of training colleges, she was offered a place at a Liverpool college. Even in the late 1960's the city was still a hot bed of musical talent, being the home of the Mersey sound, and as a sea port, folk music could be heard at the many pubs and clubs. Folk music was being defined now more as acoustic music… though many of the diehards would still want to hear musical stories of Lincolnshire farm boys with 15 verses and choruses!

Isabel became a part of this musical hotbed, and established herself as a popular contributor at many of these venues, when she came to the attention of a life changing opportunity.

A nationwide tour was being organised by one of Britain's foremost vocal groups of the day from Liverpool… The Spinners. When we consider the amount of musical talent in Liverpool the Spinners' Management wanted support acts to tour with the group and Isabel was offered to join the Spinners package. It would mean putting her studies on hold for many months and possibly to join the ranks of travelling troubadours.

Isabel chose to continue her studies and keep her music as a hobby.

Now as a qualified teacher, Isabel taught in Liverpool and St Helens for many years, using her music as a relief from the trials and tribulations from her chosen profession.

She was well settled in that part of the world when a vacancy occurred in Saundersfoot for a teacher, so Pembs beckoned.

A teacher's workday may seem to be a 9-3:30 job, far from it because of extra curriculum activities; preparing lessons each evening, and other scholastic activities. It's not a job for anyone looking for fixed working hours.

However, Isabel managed to keep her musical interest well to the fore, with her talents being recognised by recording studios and bands looking for backing vocalists.

Isabel's sister, Iona, a music graduate, would sometimes join Isabel in a close harmony duo playing a variety of instruments… in fact, Iona spent her life as a classical musician.

Atlantic Crossing, a bluegrass and country band formed in the north of the County, wanted a vocalist, preferably a guitar vocalist… Isabel fitted the bill. Within a very short time they were billed as Wales' top 5 piece bluegrass group and playing at venues throughout S. Wales, and when work commitments allowed, they played at clubs in England.

At their peak they were asked if they would like to perform at some venues in Nashville, but because of financial constraints and travel costs they concentrated on the Welsh circuit.

Isabel has travelled the world during holiday breaks, and has played at the cafes' and bars in the Mecca of acoustic music, Greenwich Village in New York, and while on holiday in Australia she did a few venues in the town of Port Douglas, including the prestigious Sheraton Hotel. Once again the opportunity to advance her musical career happened when a slot at one of Australia's Folk Festivals was offered, but Isabel's travel arrangements did not allow for an extended stay… she's left with sun kissed memories.

So back to the climes of Pembs, and music still plays an important part in Isabel's life, in fact she is fronting a Country and Bluegrass outfit under the name of The Cleddau River Ramblers. With Richard Toomer, Penny Joubert, Linda Harris, Jane Howell and Kevin Lewis they played at the Gower Bluegrass Festival last September and have been asked to pencil in the dates for next year.

Billy Cole and I mused..."Why, having known Isabel for many years, has her musical history slipped under our radar? Quite simply, it was because of her modesty.

So, Jeff, I wonder how many more singers, musicians, poets and artistes are hidden under the cloud of modesty waiting to come out to the sunlit arena of recognition."

I'm grateful to Ray and his chums for this musical musing, and for the photograph of the aforementioned Atlantic Crossing, whose line up, alongside Isabel, are... Mark Thomas, Mike Levine,

Geraint Herbert and Kevin Lewis.

As is my wont, I leave you with someone's pithy thoughts… and today it's Albert Einstein: "Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the Great Mystery into which we were born."

Take care, please stay safe.