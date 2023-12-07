The AA has released its Best UK Spa Hotels 2023 list featuring sites from Cheshire and Devon to Cornwall and Greater London and everywhere in between.

One spa hotel in Pembrokeshire has also made the list, also being named as the best in Wales.

AA said: "AA-rated hotels with a AA Best UK Spa accreditation are synonymous with unparalleled luxury and wellness.

"These establishments exemplify excellence in spa services, setting the standard for outstanding wellness experiences.

"The AA Best UK Spa designation signifies a commitment to exceptional quality, impeccable service, and a holistic approach to rejuvenation.

"What sets these spas apart is their dedication to delivering transformative experiences that extend beyond traditional spa offerings.

"Whether nestled in the heart of the countryside or gracing city skylines, these spas pair sumptuous accommodation with cutting-edge wellness practices.

"With a meticulous focus on relaxation and rejuvenation, hotels with AA Best UK Spas are sanctuaries of serenity, providing an oasis where guests can escape the rigours of daily life."

AA has released its Best UK Spa Hotels list for 2023. (Image: Tripadvisor)

To make the Best UK Spa Hotels list sites must meet specific standards and criteria which are inspected by AA experts.

In addition to meeting these standards, AA said these sites must also have:

Exceptional and luxurious facilities

Signature features

An exemplary spa experience

A high-quality food and beverage offering

A distinct retail offering

Quality consultancy offering for all aspects

Wellness facilities and activities

Outstanding customer service

Dedicated relaxation space/room

You can see the full AA Best UK Spa Hotels list here.

The Pembrokeshire spa hotel named among the best in the UK by AA

St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot was named on the AA list as the best in Wales and among the top picks for the UK.

The AA inspectors review for St Brides reads: "Set overlooking Carmarthen Bay, this contemporary hotel and spa takes prime position.

"Many of the stylish, modern bedrooms enjoy sea views and have balconies; there are also luxury apartments in the grounds.

"The hotel is open-plan and has excellent views of the bay from the split-level lounge areas.

"Fresh local seafood is a speciality in the modern, airy restaurant, which has a terrace for alfresco dining when the weather allows.

"The destination spa enjoys some of the very best views from the double treatment room and infinity pool."

St Brides Spa Hotel boasts some of the very best views according to AA. (Image: Tripadvisor/St Brides Spa Hotel)

St Brides Spa Hotel was also recently named among the cosiest seaside stays in the UK by The Times.

St Brides Spa Hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor from 1,496 reviews.

St Brides Spa Hotel has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor (Image: Tripadvisor/St Brides Spa Hotel)

Guests have described it as "wonderfully relaxing", "excellent in every way" and the "perfect break".

One visitor posted on Tripadvisor: "Everything about our 3 day stay was perfect. Can’t fault anything.

"Attentive staff, lovely room and excellent food served in a spotless restaurant with amazing views. Would give it 6 stars if possible."