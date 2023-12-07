Two of the defendants had been called back in to the dock after failing to comply with their post-custodial supervision requirements, while the other was caught driving without insurance and with a faulty tyre.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 4 and 5.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

MARK ION, 52, of no fixed abode, was jailed after failing to comply with his supervision requirements after he was released from prison.

Ion was alleged to have failed to keep in touch with his supervisor, failed to attend appointments on August 29 and September 8, and committed a further offence on October 16.

Ion, formerly of Manorbier, admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 4.

He was jailed for seven days as the defendant was described as having “a flagrant disregard for court orders”. This will run concurrently with an unrelated eight-week sentence he is currently serving.

CHRISTIE COOMBS, 36, of Myrtle Meadows in Steynton in Milford Haven, was caught driving a Mercedes without insurance and with a faulty tyre.

Coombs was driving a Mercedes-Benz C220 AMG in Sardis on April 16. It was found she was not insured to drive the car.

The court heard that the ply or cord was exposed on the front nearside tyre of the car.

Coombs pleaded guilty to both charges.

She was fined £969 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 4, and must also pay £85 in costs and a £388 surcharge.

The defendant had six points put on her licence, but avoided a driving ban for accumulating too many points due to her family and work commitments.

WILLIAM MACPHERSON, 40, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with his requirements after his release from prison.

MacPherson was alleged to have failed to keep in touch with his supervisor, and failed to attend an probation service appointment on November 29.

He admitted the breach, and was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on December 5. He must also pay costs of £60.