Twr y Felin Hotel will be hosting a macrame coaster crafting workshop.

The workshop is led by Alex from Brombles Handmade and will give attendees a chance to learn the knots to make a set of four round coasters in macrame style.

The designs can be altered to incorporate colours and patterns and a choice of colours will be available. If there is a specific shade in mind, please mention it at the time of booking so Alex can do her best to make sure the colour is available on the day.

Attendees can also bring a notebook and pen to jot down any essential notes to allow for crafting at home in the future.

The coasters will be a lovely Christmas present for a loved one, or just a nice treat for yourself to display.

The coaster crafting workshop will take place at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids on Friday, December 15 between 10am and 2pm. Tickets cost £30 per person which includes all materials, tea or coffee and Welsh cakes. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.twryfelinhotel.com or call 01437 725555.