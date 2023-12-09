A SPECIAL chance to get creative with some lovely designs will be held in St Davids this month.

Twr y Felin Hotel will be hosting a macrame coaster crafting workshop.

The workshop is led by Alex from Brombles Handmade and will give attendees a chance to learn the knots to make a set of four round coasters in macrame style.

The designs can be altered to incorporate colours and patterns and a choice of colours will be available. If there is a specific shade in mind, please mention it at the time of booking so Alex can do her best to make sure the colour is available on the day.

Western Telegraph: They will make lovely gifts

Attendees can also bring a notebook and pen to jot down any essential notes to allow for crafting at home in the future.

The coasters will be a lovely Christmas present for a loved one, or just a nice treat for yourself to display.

The coaster crafting workshop will take place at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids on Friday, December 15 between 10am and 2pm. Tickets cost £30 per person which includes all materials, tea or coffee and Welsh cakes. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.twryfelinhotel.com or call 01437 725555.