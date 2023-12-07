To celebrate it’s 30th anniversary, the Pembrokeshire Lottery increased its prizes for the Christmas Superdraw to a record top prize of £12,000

In the draw on December 6, the lucky winner was Jennifer Brown – from Milford Haven.

Mrs Brown said that she had been playing the Lottery since 1994, and when asked what she planned to do with her winnings said she hadn’t dared to think about it until she knew it was real.

She added that, with Christmas just round the corner, there would be a few extra treats under the tree and in the stockings for her family – especially for her grandchildren.

A Pembrokeshire Lottery spokesperson said: “It was wonderful that the winner was such a long-standing supporter.”

The weekly £2,000 and monthly £4,000 and £8,000 prizes will continue, with the next Superdraw on January 3 having a £4,000 prize.

To join up to play, or for more information about the Pembrokeshire Lottery interest free business loan fund, you can call 01646 690800.