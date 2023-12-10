Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen welcomed paediatric trainees to the only Welsh test centre for the 2023 exams to complete their final Member of Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (MRCPCH) clinical examinations.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said it was proud to have successfully hosted the exams on behalf of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).

The RCPCH is responsible for setting the standards of paediatric training in the UK including producing the paediatric curriculum and assessment pathway.

During the exam, students were faced with ten scenarios, some of which used real patients, and were assessed by trainers with extensive experience of working in paediatrics.

Dr Prem Kumar Pitchaikani, consultant paediatrician and clinical director, said: “The education and training of medical professionals is an ongoing and continuous process and is of greatest value, when taking place in the real world dealing with genuine concerns, conditions and challenges. The MRCPCH clinical examination strives to do this.

“This process showcases our health board’s commitment towards the education and training of future paediatricians, and I would like to convey my thanks to all the members of the paediatric department and the senior management for supporting this event.”