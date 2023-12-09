TfW employees voted for Wales Air Ambulance to be its charity of the year which would benefit from money raised through fundraising activities across the year.

The Wales Air Ambulance charity provides rapid air and road response services to those seriously ill or injured across Wales. It is often known as a ‘flying emergency department’ due to the range of emergency treatment that crews are able to carry out wherever they are. The same services can also be carried out by crews in its fleet of road vehicles too. The Wales Air Ambulance is consultant-led and takes hospital standard treatments to patients before – if needed – transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their condition, which can save hours in comparison to standard care and can significantly improve the chances of survival and early recovery.

They can do procedures including administer anaesthesia, deliver blood transfusions and conduct minor operations at the scene of an incident. It is a 24/7 service which is delivered in partnership with the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service supplying highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on the vehicles.

TfW employees carried out a number of fundraising activities and also provided customers with the option to donate their delay repay compensation to Wales Air Ambulance and donated the lost property revenue from unclaimed items.

Marie Daly, TfW’s chief customer and culture officer said: “As a large organisation operating across Wales, it’s really important that we’re supporting charities across our local communities. Our employees are really passionate about voting for these charities and this year they used their voice to vote for Wales Air Ambulance.

“We’ve been working with Wales Air Ambulance to get their brand onto one of our North-to-South Mark-4 trains, which we’re really excited about, to make sure we’re promoting the charity and all the great things that it does for the people of Wales.”

Siany Martin, corporate fundraiser for Wales Air Ambulance, said: “We’re so proud to be working with TfW. Their passion for our service and the charity is second to none and we’re just so pleased that they have chosen to support us.

“Both staff and commuters are making a lifesaving contribution that will benefit people across the country in their time of need and we cannot thank them enough.”

Wales Air Ambulance relies on public donations to raise the £11.2million it needs every year to keep its fleet of helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.