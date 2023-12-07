They are accused of assault, breaching a restraining order, and assaulting a police officer.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

BETHAN LEWIS, 50, of West Street in Whitland, has denied attacking a man.

Lewis was alleged to have assaulted a man in Carmarthen on May 6.

She denied a charge of assault by beating at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 6.

Lewis was granted bail, and will return to court for trial on January 19.

DEAN HARRISON, 44, of Stratford Road in Milford Haven, has denied assaulting a woman, but admitted breaching a restraining order.

Harrison was alleged to have attacked a woman in Neyland on December 1.

It was also alleged that Harrison breached a restraining order by attending the woman’s address on December 1. The 18-month order had only been made by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 11.

Appearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 6, Harrison denied a charge of assault by beating, but pleaded guilty to harassment by a breach of a restraining order.

He was bailed, and will face a trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 25.

WAYNE GORDON, 43, of Water Street in St Clears, is accused of attacking a woman twice in a matter of days and assaulting a police officer.

Gordon was charged with assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and assault of an emergency worker.

Gordon is alleged to have assaulted a woman in Carmarthen on November 9 and 13.

He is also accused of assaulting a police officer on November 9, also in Carmarthen.

Appearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 6, a trial date was set for December 15.

The defendant was remanded back in to custody.