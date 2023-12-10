Gwbert Holidays has added two large, new-build properties to their collection on the Cardigan Bay coast.

The cottages – which brings their total to 11 holiday homes – sleep 13 and 15 guests respectively. Gwbert Holidays says that Tŷ Ynys and Tŷ Môr are perfect for multi-generational breaks or a group of friends planning a break together.

Both properties have been finished to a high standard and have light and airy contemporary interiors, a spacious hot tub and swim spa,

They also have complimentary Fab Four Coffee from the smart WMF bean-to-cup coffee machine and a barbecue to enjoy whilst watching the Gwbert sunsets. There is also a firepit and electric car charging point.

Both holiday homes are in the village of Gwbert on the banks of the Teifi Estuary and have stunning sea views, with The Gwbert Hotel & Flat Rock Bistro and The Cliff Hotel & Spa just a short walk away.

Gwbert Holiday stays are priced from £610 for a short break through Rare Hideaways, a memebr of the Welsh Rarebits Collection. Find out more at www.rarebits.co.uk or by calling 01570 470785. Tŷ Môr as well as the majority of the Gwbert Holidays collection are dog friendly.