Swansea Grand and Imagine Theatre has revealed the final cast for the upcoming pantomime of Cinderella.

Already announced were dancing brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard who play Prince Charming and Dandini respectively alongside panto favourites Kev Johns and Matt Edwards who return as Dame Penny Pockets and Buttons respectively.

Also announced is Stefan Pejic who returns to Swansea to play Cinderella’s Fairy Godparent, a bit of a role change after playing the Beast in last year’s award-winning Beauty and the Beast panto.

Samantha Thomas is playing the titular role of Cinderella and she will be joined by Ella Biddlecombe and Sophie Sheridan as the evil stepsisters looking to thwart her efforts to meet Prince Charming.

The ensemble cast is made up of Ella Goodie, Connor Pearson, Natalie Twist, James Wilson, Woodrow Young and Zhanel Zhan who will also be joined by a group of talented local youngsters.

The panto this year will again feature a stunning digital set like the one that wowed audiences last year and led to a UK Pantomime Association Award for Best Set.

AJ said: “I’m thrilled to be back playing the perfect role as Prince Charming this Christmas and very excited to be performing with the digital set to make the performance really pop! Spending this Christmas in Swansea is going to be brilliant. Pantomime has become a way of life for me now and I wouldn’t change that for the world. Performing and most importantly dancing always makes me excited and to be back with Curtis always keeps it interesting & competitive, we absolutely want to give the audience a show they’ll never forget.”

Curtis added: “Panto is back and I’m coming to Swansea. I’m super excited to be performing at the Grand and doing Cinderella once again. It feels like home to me doing this show. I know the role inside out and I cannot wait to perform on stage right by the seaside, one of my favourite places to be. Hopefully I can sneak out after some shows and get some ice cream and enjoy it with everyone who comes and watches. I’ll be back performing with my brother aka the ugly sister, but he calls himself Prince Charming. No idea why. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Cinderella will be performed at Swansea Grand from December 9, 2023, until January 7, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at www.swanseagrand.co.uk.