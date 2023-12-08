The men were both made the subject of domestic violence protection orders.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

BRIAN JACKSON, 55, of Rumbleway Caravan Park in New Hedges, was served a domestic violence protection notice by the police on November 29.

Jackson was made the subject of a 28-day domestic violence protection order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 1. The order barred him from contacting or visiting the complainant.

He must also pay £226 in costs.

SAMUEL DAVIES, 38, of Bush Row in Haverfordwest, was served a domestic violence protection notice by Dyfed-Powys Police on November 30.

A 21-day domestic violence protection order was made by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 1. Davies was banned from contacting or visiting the complainant.

He must pay £226 in costs.