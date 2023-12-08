TWO domestic abusers from Pembrokeshire have been in court recently.

The men were both made the subject of domestic violence protection orders.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

BRIAN JACKSON, 55, of Rumbleway Caravan Park in New Hedges, was served a domestic violence protection notice by the police on November 29.

Jackson was made the subject of a 28-day domestic violence protection order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 1. The order barred him from contacting or visiting the complainant.

He must also pay £226 in costs.

SAMUEL DAVIES, 38, of Bush Row in Haverfordwest, was served a domestic violence protection notice by Dyfed-Powys Police on November 30.

A 21-day domestic violence protection order was made by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 1. Davies was banned from contacting or visiting the complainant.

He must pay £226 in costs.