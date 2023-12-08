As it gets darker earlier, we now get more of a chance to take a look up and see what is going on above our heads, whether its spotting satellites, shooting stars, auroras, planets or just the night sky filled with stars on a clear day, it is a chance to see the sky in all its glory (as long as it’s not too cloudy).

Recently some of our Western Telegraph Camera Club members and some of our readers who are not members of our camera club have been submitting some stunning pictures of the night sky. Here are just a few of them.

Pentre Ifan with Orion in background (Image: Nikki Murphy via Dyfed Shire)

Orion over Pentre Ifan (Image: Nikki Murphy via Dyfed Shire)

The moon (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Night sky over St Catherine's Island (Image: Marc Antony (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Night sky over Goscar Rock, Tenby (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Night sky over St Catherine's Island (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Stars at Sandy Haven (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

