IT may be getting colder and darker early which for many can be a bad thing, but one positive is the chance to see more going on in the night sky.

As it gets darker earlier, we now get more of a chance to take a look up and see what is going on above our heads, whether its spotting satellites, shooting stars, auroras, planets or just the night sky filled with stars on a clear day, it is a chance to see the sky in all its glory (as long as it’s not too cloudy).

Recently some of our Western Telegraph Camera Club members and some of our readers who are not members of our camera club have been submitting some stunning pictures of the night sky. Here are just a few of them.

Western Telegraph: Pentre Ifan with Orion in backgroundPentre Ifan with Orion in background (Image: Nikki Murphy via Dyfed Shire)

Western Telegraph: Orion over Pentre IfanOrion over Pentre Ifan (Image: Nikki Murphy via Dyfed Shire)

Western Telegraph: The moonThe moon (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Night sky over St Catherine's IslandNight sky over St Catherine's Island (Image: Marc Antony (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Night sky over Goscar Rock, TenbyNight sky over Goscar Rock, Tenby (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Night sky over St Catherine's IslandNight sky over St Catherine's Island (Image: Adam Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stars at Sandy HavenStars at Sandy Haven (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.