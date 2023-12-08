IT may be getting colder and darker early which for many can be a bad thing, but one positive is the chance to see more going on in the night sky.
As it gets darker earlier, we now get more of a chance to take a look up and see what is going on above our heads, whether its spotting satellites, shooting stars, auroras, planets or just the night sky filled with stars on a clear day, it is a chance to see the sky in all its glory (as long as it’s not too cloudy).
Recently some of our Western Telegraph Camera Club members and some of our readers who are not members of our camera club have been submitting some stunning pictures of the night sky. Here are just a few of them.
If you would like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
