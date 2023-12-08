Grove of Narberth picked up the Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s Hotel of the Year award in Marbella last week.

The awards were attended by more than 300 hoteliers, corporate partners, travel media and industry luminaries from across the globe.

The awards were judged on a mystery inspector's report score, customer feedback from across all platforms, hotel sustainability, and engagement with the Small Luxury Hotels brand.

Owners Neil and Zoe Kedward were delighted to have won the award. (Image: Grove of Narberth)

Grove of Narberth's inspector report scored 98.8 per cent and its customer feedback scores and engagement with Small Luxury Hotels were all “exemplary”, whilst its commitment to sustainability in every aspect of the hotel was “sincere”.

As the overall winner, Grove of Narberth was awarded $2,000 to plant trees with Tree Nation, in order to start planting its own forest.

Owners Neil and Zoe Kedward said they were “delighted” to have picked up the award.

The couple bought Grove following a family trip to Pembrokeshire in 2007, and it was renovated from a derelict unloved country house to a five-star boutique country house hotel.

Owners Neil and Zoe Kedward bought and renovated Grove following a family trip to Pembrokeshire. (Image: Owen Howells Photography)

Mr Kedward, founder and chief executive of the Seren Collection, said: “Everybody plays a part in our ongoing success across Seren in so many ways, but Grove is where it all started and so this award in particular brings great joy to Zoe and I.

“Our warmest congratulations to Grove of Narberth Hotel manager, Karen Weisheit, and her entire team. I know they're over the moon to have been acknowledged by one of the leading international hotel consortia – for sure it’s one of our proudest and most humbling moments in our 15 years of operating.”

Grove of Narberth provides 25 individually designed rooms and suites that boast a seamless blend of Welsh heritage and modernity, while guests can also enjoy fine-dining at the four AA Rosette restaurant Fernery.