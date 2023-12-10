Stuart Rowlands – who lives in Newcastle Emlyn – visited Woodys Lodge’s Penlan Farm Site with his pug Lily where he provided the charity with a £375 cash donation and two signed and framed rugby shirts for the charity to use in future fundraisers. One of the signatures on the shirts is from a Scarlets, Wales and British and Irish Lions player.

It is the latest fundraising effort from Stuart, who has raised £1,995 for Woodys across events between 2021 and 2023 including a weekend camping event called Bosherton H Festival, where friends who are also mainly ex-pats from Penarth meet and take time out for a catch up. He also sold wind breaks at a music festival. He bought them himself and people made a small charitable donation for them.

A spokesperson for Woody’s said: “We’d just like to say, awesome job Stuart and a big thanks again to all those that donated and helped. All can be rest assured that the money raised will be put to good use within the charity.”

Woody’s Lodge is a registered charity that supports, mentors and signposts veterans, emergency services, reservists and their families in the Cardigan and surrounding areas.

The charity was formed in 2012 when Penarth-born Royal Marine Paul Woodland died in a training exercise before he was due to return for his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Woody, as he was affectionately known, was also a member of the elite Special Boat Service and had always dreamed of being a Royal Marine. He also dreamed of building a log cabin after his Armed Forces career was finished, where he could life peacefully and safely with his family.

Woody’s Lodge is an established social hub which helps veterans to get the help and support they need to re-engage with their families and local communities.

The vision is to create inviting meeting spaces for those in the Armed Force and emergency services where they can receive expert support and advice and the chance to connect with new and old friends and family.

Every Thursday, veterans, emergency services personnel and volunteers meet up at the Penrhiw-pal site in Ceredigion for a breakfast butty, brew and a catch up.

More information about Woody’s Lodge can be found at www.woodyslodge.org.